Iraqi lawyers see Tehran righteous in filing complaint against US threats

Flight 1152 of Iran's Mahan Air was en route to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, when it was threatened by two US F-15 military jets over Syria.

Iran lodged a protest with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the US aggression on an Iranian passenger plane, calling for an urgent action, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday.

The Iraqi lawyers believe that with coordination with Syria, Iran can make the US accountable for the incident in ICAO, international courts, and the United Nations Security Council.

Ali al-Tamimi said according to the international agreements, including Chicago convention, as well as ICAO laws, the airspace in which the plane has been flying has an important role on pursuing the issue, adding that Syria, a member of the agreements, is responsible and the US has violated the Syrian airspace as well.

The lawyers believe that Iran and Syria can file complaints against the US in the international courts and the UNSC.

Al-Tamimi said that the US has violated the Syrian airspace according to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd articles of the UN Charte.

"The ICAO has an important duty in the complaint filed against the US at the UNSC," he added.

Al-Tamimi went on to say with regard to the issue of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, Iran, Iraq, and even Syria, have the right to lodge complaints against Washington in the UNSC.

He also said that the US has a long record of violating international laws.

Saying Iran has the right to lodge a complaint against the US in this regard, another Iraqi jurist said that the ICAO has hard and fast rules against military fighter jets approaching civilian planes.

Feisal Rikan said the videos of the US fighters taken from the inside of the Iranian passenger plane are “shocking” showing some passengers in trauma and some bleeding from the head and face. Most passengers, especially children were in shock.

Rikan said that the US should internationally and legally be held accountable for its inhumane behavior.

Saying that the US has a veto right in the UNSC, he added that for that reason, if Iraq files a complaint in the UNSC against the US for assassinating General Soleimani it will bear no results.

A third Iraqi lawyer, Adel Mosadeq, said the best choice for Iran is to file a complaint against the US at the ICAO and the international courts as Iran and the US are both member-states.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident that may occur to the Iranian plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible. He is also going to write a letter to Guterres and the UN Security Council to protest against the US illegal action.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization said in the wake of US jet fighters’ aggression against Mahan Air flight 1152 that happened in international corridors in the Syrian sky, some of the passengers were injured due to the pilot’s reaction to prevent accidents.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message slammed the US audacity to compound lawlessness with lawlessness, saying these outlaws must be stopped before a disaster take place.

"The US illegally occupies the territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before a disaster happens," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran will leave no hostile act unanswered and will reciprocate any US unlawful actions with a decisive and proportionate response, deriding the CENTCOM spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violating international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Friday that the Americans are lying that they flew in the standard routine, while the pilot received two TCAS warnings due to the too much approach of two fighters at the top and bottom of the aircraft.

"In contact with the person in charge of Operation of Mahan Airline, I followed up on the details of the American terrorists' adventure last night, because the American terrorists tried to achieve the sinister pre-planned goals by preparing the ground for a possible error,” Qalibaf tweeted late on Friday.

Any US crime will undoubtedly accelerate the humiliating destruction of the arrogant powers in the region, especially the notorious Zionist regime, he added.

