Official: COVID-19 kills 195 more in Iran

Tehran, July 25 , IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 195 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 15,484.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 195 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 15,484.

Some 2,316 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,298 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 288,839 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 251,319 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,670 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,302,634 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

