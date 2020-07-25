Iran’s industrial towns attract $2b of foreign investment a year

The investments have created 19,862 direct jobs in the industrial regions and towns.

According to the statistics, the 1,100 industrial units had 12.64 billion dollars of export a year.

In the framework of the Government’s support plan for small and medium-sized enterprises, 62 export management companies (EMCs) were recognized and 72 export consortiums were founded in these regions.

The statistics also show that in the same year, 23 agreements have been signed with different counties by the small and medium-sized companies.

