Iran’s industrial towns attract $2b of foreign investment a year

Tehran, July 25, IRNA – The official statistics published by Iran’s Ministry of Industries, Mines, and Trade shows that the country’s industrial towns have attracted 231 instances of foreign investments amounting to $2.1 billion in the past Iranian year ended in March 20.

The investments have created 19,862 direct jobs in the industrial regions and towns.

According to the statistics, the 1,100 industrial units had 12.64 billion dollars of export a year.

In the framework of the Government’s support plan for small and medium-sized enterprises, 62 export management companies (EMCs) were recognized and 72 export consortiums were founded in these regions.

The statistics also show that in the same year, 23 agreements have been signed with different counties by the small and medium-sized companies.  

