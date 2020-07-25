US falling ethically by ignoring criteria of international community

Regarding the disturbance caused by US jet fighters for an Iranian passenger flight on Friday, the interest section of Iran in Cairo wrote the government that was once a superpower is now committing “air piracy”.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon, when it was threatened by two US F-15 military jets over Syria.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance, they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport unharmed, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif in message slammed US audacity to compound lawlessness with lawlessness, saying these outlaws must stop before disaster.

"US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before disaster," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran will leave no hostile act unanswered and will reciprocate any US unlawful actions with decisive and proportionate response, deriding the CENTCOM spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violation international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Friday that the Americans are lying that they flew in the standard routine, while the pilot received two TCAS warnings due to the too much approach of two fighters at the top and bottom of the aircraft.

"In contact with the person in charge of Operation of Mahan Airline, I followed up on the details of the American terrorists' adventure last night, because the American terrorists tried to achieve the sinister pre-planned goals by preparing the ground for a possible error," Qalibaf tweeted late on Friday.

Any US crime will undoubtedly accelerate the humiliating destruction of the arrogant powers in the region, especially the notorious Zionist regime, he added.

