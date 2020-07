"Congratulations Persepolis for winning their 4th Iran Pro League title in a row!," AFC wrote in its Twitter account on Saturday.

During the 26th week of Pro League, Persepolis overpowered Naft Masjed Soleyman F.C. 2-1 and won the trophy with 62 points.

Ali Alipour and Mehdi Abdi scored goals for Persepolis.

