UN Spox underlines respecting safety of civilian air travel

"We have no specific information on that incident, so I, and I checked with my colleagues in Montreal at ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization]," Dujarric said addressing daily press briefing on Friday.

"They have nothing. They have not received anything as of yet," he added.

"As a matter of, of principle, the safety of civilian air travel should be respected by all, but again, I have, that’s just a principled position," he noted.

"I don’t have any, at this point, we don’t have any specific information on this incident," he reiterated.

Earlier on Friday, referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violation international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian diplomat derided Centcom spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Mousavi said that presence of the US forces in Syria and mission of military jets are unlawful, adding that more important is that no one has allowed US to inspect passenger planes with its military jets in the sky.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message said: "U.S. illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces."

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness These outlaws must be stopped before disaster," he added.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon when it was threatened by two military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

