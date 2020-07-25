Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: No hostile move against Iranians will go ‘unanswered’

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said US recent adventurism against an Iranian airliner is against regional peace and security stressing that such actions “will not go unanswered.”

- Nothing out of order about Tehran-Beijing deal: Iran's UN envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says the long-term deal that awaits finalization between the Islamic Republic and China is nothing out of the ordinary and stems from age-old relations between the two countries.

- Iran condemns US after warplanes fly-by panics airliner, injures passengers

Iran slammed the United States on Friday for risking a “disaster” after US warplanes’ fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner over Syria led it to rapidly change altitude to avoid collision, injuring and panicking passengers.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Act of terrorism’ by world’s biggest outlaw

Iran said on Friday a U.S. fighter jet "harassed” an Iranian civilian airliner in an act of terrorism which injured and panicked passengers, dismissing a U.S. account that the jet was merely conducting a visual inspection.

- White Helmets collude with terrorists in Syria: Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets continue to collude with foreign-sponsored terrorists operating in Syria, and are involved in acts of looting and robbery under the guise of humanitarian activities.

- Sardar Azmoun named top goal scorer of Russian football league

Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun has finished the 2019/20 RPL season as top goalscorer after scoring against FC Rostov in their matchday 30 fixture.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Coronavirus causing habit of going to cinema to fade away: filmmaker

Filmmaker Mohsen Damadi has said that coronavirus is gradually causing the habit of going to cinema to fade away, and is imposing a great pause in all areas.

- Golmohammadi dedicates IPL title to Persepolis fans

Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi dedicated their league triumph to the fans.

- Iran, Russia determined to reach a long-term deal: diplomat

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that Iran and Russia are determined to reach a deal for long-term comprehensive cooperation, ISNA reported on Friday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran Covid-19 death toll tops 15,000

Coronavirus patients and deaths are on the rise in Iran, as overall fatalities crossed 15,000 on Friday and the caseload climbed to 286,000, health officials announced.

- Growing influence of Iran’s capital market

Approximately 1,045.4 trillion rials ($4.75 billion) were made available to companies via Iran’s capital market in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (March 20-June 20).

- Government rolls out security deposit loans for home renters

The government has unveiled its coronavirus aid package for home renters.

