Aggression on passenger plane dirtiest kind of politics: Envoy

In a message on his Instagram page on Friday, He added that there is no end in sight for the US' criminal actions in threatening the lives of ordinary people through economic terrorism to air terrorism are not complete.

Isn't it time for the international community to stand united in the face of US acts in violation of international law, which also threatens international peace and security, and to make it behave like a normal country? he asked.

As per the Article 3 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, no government's aircraft (military, customs, police) is allowed to fly over or land in the territory of another country without the prior permission of that country, he said, noting that from this angle, the flight and landing of American fighters in the territory of Syria, which is definitely without the consent of this country, is contrary to this part of the international commitment of the US.

Gharibabadi also recommended Iran's judiciary set up a special branch to deal with complaints from passengers on the plane who suffered physical, mental and psychological damage.

Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is entitled to take any decision and action at any stage considering the situation, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish