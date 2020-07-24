Official: Iran exports to Russia up 20% amid COVID19

Speaking to IRNA, Taban said despite coronavirus outbreak and its impact on economic interactions in the world, Iran’s exports to Russia experienced over 20% growth.

Elaborating on creating Iran-Eurasia national office, he said we are after creating a network in 12 southern Russian provinces for improving trade ties.

He referred to Russia's using Iran’s corridor, saying Iran’s corridor is an advantage for Iran that can connect Europe to rail transit ad has been focused by neighboring states especially Russia.

Accordingly, Russia will be connected to south of Iran, Eastern Asian states and south of Persian Gulf through rail transit and will bring about more income, Tizhoosh Taban noted.

