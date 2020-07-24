Iran not to leave any hostile act unanswered: FM spox

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violation international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian diplomat derided Centcom spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Mousavi said that presence of the US forces in Syria and mission of military jets are unlawful, adding that more important is that no one has allowed US to inspect passenger planes with its military jets in the sky.

Such a measure is unlawful, dangerous and playing with lives of innocent people, especially when it was in contrast to the claims that it was at a safe distance, he said.

He said that Iran will pursue the issue through international bodies especially ICAO and will not let US humiliate international law by its bullying.

He warned the US and the Israeli Zionist regime against new adventurism in the region, saying security and stability in West Asia should not be abused as a tool for election campaigns in the US.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon when it was threatened by two military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Earlier Iran Civil Aviation Organization lodged protest with International Civil Aviation Organization over the US aggression on Iranian passenger plane, calling for urgent action.

Based on Annex 13 to Chicago Convention, the US military jets breached the international convention concerning civil aviation.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization called on the Syrian Government to hold inquiry into the US aggression promptly and precisely.

