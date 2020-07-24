Iran culture minister says US state terrorism still continues

From Airbus crash in the Persian Gulf to creating fear for Mahan Air passengers, US state terrorism continues in the air, ground and sea, Abbas Salehi wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon when it was threatened by two military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that investigations are underway about an incident on Thursday night in which two American jets threatened an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian air.

Mousavi said that Iran’s Permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-e Ravanchi has talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident that may occur to the Iranian plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible.

