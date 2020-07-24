Jul 24, 2020, 7:59 PM
Diplomat advises waiting for details of Iran-China agreement

Tehran, July 24, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Gholamreza Ansari advised waiting for details of Iran-China draft agreement, saying that air flights to China have been cancelled due to lockdown in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic, so that negotiations on long-term political and economic cooperation agreement with China was postponed.

Ansari said that draft document for comprehensive Iran-China cooperation will be finalized as soon as possible.

The draft agreement, its release and whether it will remain as a cooperation document or it will become an agreement depend on the context of negotiations, he noted.

In response to a question whether Iran will have such an agreement with other countries like Russia or India, Ansari said that naturally the Foreign Ministry suggests to create more certain ground with other countries to develop ties and economic cooperation.

