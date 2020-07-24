Iran confirms French procedure on Ukrainian plane black boxes

In its statement, Iranian delegation led by Arash Khodaie announced that the technical measure with regard to decoding black boxes of Ukrainian plane flight PS752 were finished in BEA laboratory on Thursday.

The decoding process was finished under the supervision of Iran and by using French equipment and experts.

In addition to Iranian delegation, representatives of National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing as designer of the plane, Ukraine as user of the plane and France as the country which presented technical services attended the process.

Representatives of Sweden, UK and Canada together with representatives of ICAO participated in the procedure of decoding the black boxes.

The decoded data will be used for finalizing the information and presenting security advice to prevent accidents in the future.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that an Iranian delegation is to visit Kiev next week to discuss the issue with Ukrainian side.

As the country in which the tragic accident happened, Iran has done its best based on international and domestic regulations and also Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation to tackle the issue, he added.

Iranian representative in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held meetings with these companies and Iran Civil Aviation Organization was in contact with other countries through video conference but the outbreak of coronavirus caused much delay in the process, he noted.

Iran invited other countries but because of the COVID-19 outbreak they declined to come so Tehran had to send the black boxes to France, the Iranian diplomat said.

The French government transmitted information of black boxes to Paris and delivered them to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), Baharvand reiterated.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US terrorist attack against motorcade of General Qasem Soleimani, late Commander of Qods forces and his companions at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error was responsible for the air tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish