Mahan Air says passengers, flight crew suffered injuries

In its statement which was released in the wake of the US military jets aggression on routine flight 1152 on Thursday, Mahan Air said based on aviation regulations, the pilot reduced altitude after receiving traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) alert to prevent any possible danger.

Due to fact that the plane was in stable position and passengers were allowed to open seat belts reduction of altitude cased injury for some of passengers and crew members who were giving services.

Thanks to the fact that Mahan flights in this route have been made on schedule and Mahan Air has always observed aviation rules, this accident is considered as the US regime's violation of Law.

Earlier, Iran Civil Aviation Organization lodged protest with International Civil Aviation Organization over the US aggression on Iranian passenger plane, calling for urgent action.

Based on Annex 13 to Chicago Convention, the US military jets breached the international convention concerning civil aviation.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization called on the Syrian Government to hold inquiry into the US aggression promptly and precisely.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish