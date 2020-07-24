Zarif lashes out at US audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness

"U.S. illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness These outlaws must be stopped before disaster," he added.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon when it was threatened by two military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that investigations are underway about an incident on Thursday night in which two American jets threatened an Iranian passenger jet in the Syrian air.

After completing information about the incident, Iran will take the necessary political and legal measures in this regard, he noted.

