Ambassador says Iran’s 20-year agreement with Russia will be updated on schedule

Moscow, July 24, IRNA – Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Friday that the 20-year roadmap on comprehensive cooperation with Russia will be updated and extended on schedule.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Jalali said that an agreement on comprehensive cooperation between the two countries was signed nearly 20 years ago.  

Many developments have taken place in international relations, regional cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries over the past 20 years, the ambassador said.

The level of relations between the two countries is now much broader than the past decades and there are much more capacities that need to be used, he added.

