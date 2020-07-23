Jul 23, 2020, 2:52 PM
Official: 221 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, July 23, IRNA – Some 221 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

So far, 15,074 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

Sadat Lari pointed out that 247,230 people out of a total of 284,034 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 2,621 new infected cases have been detected in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

