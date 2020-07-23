Envoy: Iran, Oman enjoying highest level of relations

"The relations between the governments and nations of Iran and Oman are currently at their highest level and the two countries' officials are pursuing broadening and forging cooperation in different cultural and historical fields," Nouri Shahroudi said at the end of his diplomatic mission and in a farewell meeting with Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi.

During the meeting, the Omani minister thanked the efforts made by the Iranian ambassador during his mission to the Arab country in line with consolidating the relations between the two countries and said that the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran are geographical proximity and common cultural and historical relations that can provide good capacities for expanding and deepening of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador also pointed to good cultural and historical relations between Tehran and Muscat and also Iran's experiences in the cultural field and protecting the historical sites.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments between the two countries, as well as regional and international developments.

