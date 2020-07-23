Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 23

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s Air Force starts developing heavy fighter jet: Military commander

Iran’s Air Force has kicked off developing a heavy fighter jet after success in manufacturing of the Kowsar warplane, an Iranian military commander said on July 22.

- Iran: Neighbors must join hands to expel evil US from region

Iran’s top security official said insecurity in West Asia stems from the United States’ illegitimate presence and acts of terror, urging neighbors to make collective efforts and pave the way for the withdrawal of American troops from the region.

- MP: Trump will strain every nerve to bring Iran to negotiating table

US President Donald Trump will do his utmost in the last months of his term to bring Iran to the negotiating table through exerting his economic leverage on Tehran, said an MP.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Harder revenge on the way

Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi here Wednesday that the illegal U.S. presence and acts of terrorism are the source of insecurity in the Middle East.

- Syria’s ruling party wins Majority in parliamentary polls

Syria’s ruling party and its allies won a majority in parliamentary elections, results announced by the electoral commission showed.

- Iran U-16 national team kicks off preparations for Bahrain 2020

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s U-16 national team has hit the ground running ahead of the AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Owj doc on Iran agriculture introduced at Center for Strategic Studies

A documentary series on Iran’s agriculture industry, which has been produced at the Owj Arts and Media Organization, was introduced during a session at the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) on Wednesday.

- Branko Ivankovic hails Yahya Golmohammadi ahead of title-winning match

Branko Ivankovic, former head coach of Persepolis football club, says that defending the title at the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fourth straight season was an exceptional and challenging task that the Reds managed to do.

- Iran receives body of dead fugitive judge: report

A report published by Nour News on Wednesday says that Iran has received the body of fugitive judge Gholamreza Mansouri who was found dead in a hotel in Romania.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- WHO donates medical supplies to Iran

Using funds raised by Kuwait and Japan, the World Health Organization donated $4 million worth of CT scanners to help Iran quell the coronavirus pandemic.

- Gov’t raises $287m in 8th bond auction

Islamic bonds worth 61.7 trillion rials ($287 million) were sold during the weekly bond auction on Tuesday. The auctions are in line with the government’s efforts to access funds for fixing its budget deficit.

- Iran social security organization’s current fiscal budget exceeds $7.6b

Iran Social Security Organization’s budget for the current fiscal year (March 2020-21) is at 1,700 trillion rials ($7.65 billion), which will be financed through capital gains and employment insurance premiums, says Morteza Lotfi, a board member of the organization.

