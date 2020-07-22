Top security official: Harsher revenge waiting for assassins of General Soleimani

"A harsher revenge will be coming up," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the US Army upon his direct order has committed the crime of assassinating two shinning anti-terror figures (General Soleimani and Al-Muhandis," he added.

Shamkhani noted that the Iranian nation will not become silent until they bring the assassins of General Soleimani to justice.

A US drone attack killed General Soleimani and al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, prompting international condemnations.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish