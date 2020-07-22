Jul 22, 2020, 8:01 PM
Army Cmdr: Iran's defense keeps growing in all areas

Tehran, July 22, IRNA - Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that Iran is up-to-date in the field of defense and is ready to fight against all threats.

Major General Mousavi said that air defense plays a pivotal role throughout the country and Iran is up to date in the field of defense against threats, training of manpower and equipment, and even ahead of threats.

He also visited missile systems, as well as various reconstructed parts of the rapid reaction group of Tehran Air defense and inaugurated the group's rapid response defense clinic.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard accompanied Major General Mousavi during this tour.

