Iran's FM Zarif talks with Russian President Putin on phone

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that the special message of President Rouhani on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and bilateral topics had been discussed during the phone conversation.

Zarif said that "we had a satisfying talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, besides I had a safe phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the sake of observing his COVID-19 special protocols".

Referring to the good conversation with the Russian president, he said, "I read out the special message of President Rouhani on the JCPOA to his Russian counterpart and we also discussed various issues of mutual interest."

Pointing to the discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he noted that "we had a good conversation about bilateral and regional issues".

He went on to say that there is a cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia. The Treaty-based on Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed in Moscow on March 12, 2000, during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami and his visit to Russia.

"We agreed with President Putin to review the agreement," Zarif further noted.

The treaty had a ten-year duration, but it was extended for another ten years (two five-year periods).

Zarif has also said that extension of the deal is on the Iranian foreign ministry's agenda.

If the Russian friends are ready to have another long-term contract, it can also be examined, he said.

