Oman minister highlights growing ties with Iran in pandemic era

Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy made the remarks in a meeting with outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Reza Nouri-Shahroudi to bid farewell.

According to Iran's Embassy in Muscat, Nouri-Shahroudi has ended his tenure.

Omani minister, in the meeting, underlined the importance of fostering Muscat-Tehran cooperation.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador appreciated Omani nation and government for cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations during his post.

He elaborated on important measures taken to develop Tehran-Muscat trade.

The two sides reviewed the latest situation of bilateral relations in industrial and trade fields.

The two officials also discussed the regional developments.

Nouri-Shahroudi had started his mission in Muscat more than three years ago.

