Lavrov: Moscow supports Iran’s membership in SCO

Speaking in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammd Javad Zarif in Moscow on Tuesday, Zarif said that Iran enjoys all the privileges for full membership of SCO.

He said that Russia sees no obstacle on the way of Iran’s full membership in the Organization.

Iran has currently observer status with the SCO.

Lavrov said that Moscow has been supporting Iran’s membership bid to the Organization from the very beginning.

The Russian foreign minister added that acceptance of Iran’s request requires the unanimous vote of all the member states. He, however, noted that Moscow will do every effort in this regard.

