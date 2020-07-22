Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 22

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Iran will surely strike back at US for Gen. Soleimani assassination

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran will never forget the assassination of LT. General Qassem Soleimani and will definitely strike back at the US.

- FM Zarif meets his Russian counterpart in Moscow

Foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed issues of mutual interests, especially Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, in a meeting on July 21 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

- Iran ready to extend 20-year cooperation deal with Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday announced Tehran's readiness to extend a 20-year cooperation agreement with Moscow.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. presence a source of corruption, destruction

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi here Tuesday that relations between Iran and Iraq are brotherly in the true sense of the word.

- Palestinian factions to hold unity rally in Gaza

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah are gearing up for a "historic” joint rally in the blockaded Gaza Strip in a show of unity against the Zionist regime’s highly contentious plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

- Iranian coaches among AFC Asian Cup greatest coaches

Iranian coaches Mohammad Ranjbar and Heshmat Mohajerani have been chosen among top three greatest coaches at the AFC Asian Cup.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Five more trucks to join IIDCYA’s mobile theater project

Iran’s Interior Ministry has provided the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) with five more trucks, which will join the institute’s mobile theater project.

- Iran to use VAR from next season: FFIRI top official

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) acting president Heydar Baharvand has said that the federation is planning to implement the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in the Iran Professional League (IPL) from the next season.

- 'U.S. killed your guest at your home,' Leader tells visiting Iraqi PM

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received on Tuesday afternoon Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran daily virus deaths hit record high

Iran registered a record daily rise in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday with an unprecedented 229 that took the national death toll to 14,600, health officials said.

- TCCIM turns the table on the CBI

Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture says the chamber has called on the government to explain on what premise it has calculated the amount of unreturned export earnings.

- Payment deal with Iraq in final phase

Head of the International Department of the Central Bank of Iran said constructive talks were held with Iraqi officials during his tour to the Arab country, which could result in unfreezing millions of dollars of Iranian money.

