Supreme Leader: Iran favors dignified, independent Iraq; US enemy of strong Iraq

He made the remarks late on Tuesday when he received the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is currently in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

"Iran has never had and will never have any intention to meddle in Iraq's affairs. Iran seeks a dignified, independent Iraq with its territorial integrity and internal unity and cohesion protected," the Leader said as reported by his official website, Khamenei.ir.

"Iran is certainly against anything that weakens Iraq. The US outlook concerning Iraq is exactly the opposite to our outlook because the US is the enemy in the true sense of the word and opposes an independent, strong Iraqi government elected by popular vote," he added.

The Supreme Leader further went on to stress that "It doesn't matter to the US who the Prime Minister of Iraq is. They want a government like that of Paul Bremer--the American ruler of Iraq after Saddam’s downfall."

"Iran doesn’t interfere in Iraq-US relations but expects the Iraqi friends to know that the US presence in any country brings corruption and destruction. Iran expects the decision of the Iraqi government, nation and parliament to expel the US to be pursued because US presence causes insecurity," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"The US' crime in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is an example of the US’s presence. They killed your guest in your home, and they blatantly confessed to this crime. This is not a trivial matter," He said, noting that Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the US.

"The consensus reached between political groups and currents in Iraq to elect Mr. Al-Kadhimi's government is very good. The US and its agents always seek to create a power vacuum in the region’s countries through which they seek to cause chaos and prepare the ground for their intervention," he said.

"We stress Iran's support of Mr. Al Kadhimi’s government. Wisdom, religion and experience require the expansion of Iran-Iraq relations. Obviously, such relations have opponents; leading them is the US. But, one should never fear the US at all, because the US can't do a single thing," the Supreme Leader said.

"The Religious Authority and person of Ayatollah Sistani is a great blessing for Iraq. Hashd al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) is also another great blessing in Iraq, which should be safeguarded."

Iraqi premier, for his part, said Iran-Iraq ties are deep-rooted, longstanding, cultural and religious with the backbone of love and devotion to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Household.

He also praised Iran's Supreme Leader for his guidelines as a key to solve problems.

