Shamkhani says US illegitimate presence root cause of insecurity in Iraq, region

Elaborating the US wicked and terrorist measures, Shamkhani maintained that regional states' collaboration to expand efforts of regional countries to get rid of the evil US as soon as possible is an inevitable necessity for strengthening peace and stability in the region.

The official hailed Iraq's measures to reinforce border security, saying that accelerating implementation of agreements, particularly in the field of economy, is of prime significant and in the interest of both nations.

Shamkhani also welcomed Iraq's diplomatic efforts to establish regional security and ease tensions between the two neighbors, noting that the definite way to put an end to region's crisis of insecurity and terrorism is cooperation and unity of all regional countries without the presence of foreign forces.

He called on the two nations of Iran and Iraq to pursue the case of the assassination of Commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis until the trial and ultimate punishment of the main and secondary perpetrators.

The Iranian official noted that Iran-Iraq joint efforts will not only accelerate the process but also serve as a deterrent factor to stop recurrence of such evil acts.

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, highlighted the significance of promoting relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and security.

Appreciating Iranian government and people's full support for Iraq's national sovereignty, especially during the difficult period of fighting Daesh, he said that the Iraqi people will never forget the support and resistance of the Iranian people alongside Iraq.

Iraq will stand alongside the friendly and brotherly government and nation of Iran to help it overcome economic challenges, Iraqi prime minister said.

