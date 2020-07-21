Iran, Iraq to increase customs cooperation

During the meeting, both officials stressed the need for reopening Iraqi borders and broadening technical customs cooperation with Iran.

Allawi highlighted Iraqi government's interest to use Iran's experiences in the fields of customs, especially in the field of electrification of the procedures and declared the country's decision to reopen southern borders soon.

He further noted that the Iraqi government is ready to send customs experts to Iran to draw on Iran's technical experiences.

Establishment of joint trade gate was another issue discussed by the two officials.

Mir-Ashrafi welcomed matters raised by the Iraqi minister and voiced readiness to exchange customs information.

