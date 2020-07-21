Iraqi PM meets with Supreme Leader

The Iraqi prime minister met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier on Tuesday.

President Rouhani welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi here in Tehran earlier today.

The formal ceremony was held and President Rouhani and the Iraqi PM reviewed the guard of honor and introduced the high-ranking delegations.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani.

