Iran FM rejects news published by S Korean News Agency

Iran's ambassador has not been summoned by the South Korean Foreign Ministry of the host country but he has been invited, communiqué added.

The talk was about conferring on the interpretation of a news item from the remarks of Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman by an Iranian media; the communiqué said noting that Iranian foreign Ministry's stances are published through the authentic sources, including the website of the Ministry or the website of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The media in Iran enjoy the freedom to publish the content and the responsibility of what they write falls on them, the communiqué said adding that the opinion of a media has nothing to do with the official stance of Iran’s government and Foreign Ministry.

With regard to Iran’s assets frozen in South Korea, the communiqué stated that following up on the issue is on Iran's agenda.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish