Iran, India discuss railways cooperation

During the meeting with Gaddam Dharmendra, Saeed Rasouli pointed to the long history of mutual cooperation between Iran and India as well as the prolonged relations and the negotiations between the two countries especially on the issue of transit and hybrid transportation have so far been satisfactory.

Rasouli said the preliminary measures have been taken by the two countries to cooperate in East-West Corridor of the Caspian Sea and North-South Corridor, which he described as a good chance to reduce transportation expenses.

He added that based on instructions offered by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the Sixth Development Plan of Iran, the railroad transportation should be vastly expanded.

He also said that Raja Company is ready to cooperate with India in transportation of goods in the region and the international corridors.

Rasouli also said that a meeting is to be held with China, Russia, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan Republic on July 28, in which all five countries are to discuss the ways to expand cooperation in transportation.

Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra pointed to the four meetings India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far had with President Hassan Rouhani and said this proves the two leaders' determination to expand all-out bilateral relations.

Dharmendra said that expanding relations with Iran is very important for India, adding that this is the 70th anniversary of signing the friendship agreement between Iran and India.

He also expressed happiness over the fact that 18 months of cooperation between the two countries in Chabahar Port, Iran's only ocean port by Oman Sea in southeast of country, has had good progress.

He suggested that, in order to commence technical cooperation, an Iranian delegation should visit India to investigate production of train cars and locomotives with an Indian delegation to visit Iran to investigate railway productions.

