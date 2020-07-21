President Rouhani: Alien forces cannot disrupt Iran-Iraq friendly ties

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

"Alien powers cannot disrupt the brotherly relations of two old neighbors (Iran and Iraq)," President Rouhani said.

Addressing Prime Minister al-Kadhimi, President Rouhani said that accepting the responsibility of premiership by him (al-Kadhimi) under today's difficult and special situation shows goodwill of all political currents of Iraq and a sign of the depth of unity and brotherhood in the Iraqi society.

"The concern and interest of the two nations and governments of Iran and Iraq towards their fates is a great asset in the path of all-out development of their relations," the Iranian president added.

He said that Iran and Iraq have many commonalities in cultural, religious, historical, and political fields and the seminaries of Qom and Najaf are regarded as two great assets of Iran and Iraq.

Pointing out that Iran and Iraq can pass through the difficult situation created by the deadly coronavirus, President Rouhani said that the two countries should accelerate the implementation of all existing agreements through widespread cooperation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly supports the determining role played by Iraq as a powerful Muslim and Arab country in the region in line with restoring peace and stability," the Iranian president added.

