Iranian artist bags best actor award from Taormina Film Fest

Speaking to IRNA, head of West Azarbaijan Performing Arts Association Omid Khakpour said Panjeie received an award for his role in 'Namo'.

Taormina Film Fest (TFF), a historic film festival that began in 1955 under the name Rassegna Cinematografica Internazionale di Messina e Taormina. The exhibition, which moved permanently to Taormina in 1971, has hosted over the years many stars of international cinema: Elizabeth Taylor, Marlene Dietrich, Sophia Loren, Cary Grant, Robert De Niro, Colin Firth, Marlon Brando, Charlton Heston, Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck, Tom Cruise, Melanie Griffith, and Antonio Banderas, among others.

He added that Namo had earlier been nominated to attend 22 other international festivals.

