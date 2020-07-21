Violence-free region benefiting all: Iran

Pointing out that Iran welcomes good-faith mediation of any country, Rabiei said the world of politics is not unchangeable. Iran has stated its stance: Any country that stood against the bully of the United States will be of high priority for Iran.

He said that Iran will not forget those regional countries that did follow the US and Europe’s bullying.

Referring to the trip of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimito Tehran, he said one of the fruits of the visit, apart from economic ones that benefit both nations, will be fighting against terrorism and a secure stable region.

Calling the two neighboring countries the strategic supporters for each other, Rabiei added the message of the trip is strengthening and expanding economic ties between the two countries and peace and stability for the region.

Fighting terrorism and removing the Daesh (ISIS) are among the most important collaborations between Tehran and Baghdad; also the two neighboring countries have the same environmental issues, he said.

Rabiei also said that collaborations can result in improving the livelihood conditions of border duelers and their trades with each other.

He went on to say that any initiative and suggestion from any regional country whose aim is to increase friendship and decrease tensions in the region will be welcomed by Iran, but the US is an exception; Iran has already stated its opinion about Washington.

Answering a question about the Iran-China agreement and if Iran is ready to sign such an agreement with Russia, the spokesman of the Iranian Government also said that Iran has already announced that it is ready to plan road maps of long-term cooperation with any country based on good faith and mutual interests.

Rabiei added that Iran considers no ceiling for cooperation with neighboring countries, and Russia is among Iran’s priorities; all the countries showed their will for long-term cooperation and have stood against the US bullying and lawlessness will definitely be of priority for Iran.

Regarding the incident in Natanz on July 2 and Parchin on June 26, he said the incident in Parchin was not a sabotage act and its damage was not considerable, which was announced then, as well; but the one in Natanz has complexities and is still being investigated by the experts. When a decision is reached, the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran will publically announce it.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish