Iran, Georgia underline reinforcing bilateral ties

Both sides underlined the sensitive regional issues and expressed hope for promoting Iran-Georgia relations based on common culture and civilization.

The Iranian diplomat had earlier held talks with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on developing Tehran-Tbilisi relations.

Meanwhile, in a video conference to review the two countries' customs and transit collaboration Shahidi called for closer cooperation between the two countries in the fields of customs house and transit to come up with more effective and quick ways for removing obstacles created following the spread of coronavirus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish