FM Zarif terms Iran-Russia relations as strategic

In an interview with IRNA upon his arrival in Moscow, Zarif said that renewing the 20-year agreement with Russia is on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zarif said that “I have visited Moscow today (Tuesday) following the talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin".

"I stress that Iran and Russia relations are strategic. Besides, in the prevailing situation where significant developments are taking place at the international level, there is a necessity for regular conversation between the two countries and with other friends," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that during his visit he will discuss bilateral relations and the JCPOA.

Iran's top diplomat arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold meetings with senior Russian officials.

During his stay in Moscow, Zarif is supposed to hold talks with Russian officials.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish