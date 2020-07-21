Govt spox: Iran hosting Iraqi PM in context of friendly policy with neighbors

Tehran is after deepening relations with Baghdad, Rabiei said at his press briefing on Tuesday while speaking about the today visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Iran.

The spokesman expressed hope that al-Kadhimi's talks with top Iranian officials would be constructive and effective.

He also hoped that the visit would lead to form a framework for the future cooperation.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. The Iraqi prime minister is to meet with top Iranian officials including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, head of Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce told IRNA that al-Kadhimi's visit will mainly focus on economic issues.

Turning to the issue of life of foreign nationals in Iran, the spokesman said they have been provided with insurance but they have to pay for receiving medical services.

Further, he talked of forex fluctuations which as he said have been created due to the sanctions and maximum pressures on Iran.

Forex high price is artificial and unstable, the spokesman noted quoting the governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) as saying.

About exports in the pandemic era, the spokesman said exports will increase when the restrictions are removed.

Since its outbreak in December, 2019, the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to holding many world events and meetings and exchanging trade. It also led to closure of border crossings as pre-emptive measure to counter the deadly virus which has killed over 613,000 up to now.

As the spokesman stressed, following the health protocols and taking pre-emptive measures should continue for a long-term period to fight the virus.

