Envoy: UK Visa Application Centre in Tehran to start work next Sunday

He said there is no need for any intermediary for receiving visa and all information will be given online

I know despite COVID19 challenges, many Iranians tend to visit the UK, Macaire said adding many people called me or left messages on the time re-opening the center, he noted.

He added that the UK visa issuance procedure is clear and fair.

"You have to present necessary documents and there is no need for intermediary", he noted.

From 26 July UK Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services and our Visa Application Centre in Tehran will be open from the same date.

"Customers who were unable to attend an earlier appointment will be contacted by VFS Global to arrange a new appointment time," VFS Global website earlier reported.

"We will be doing this in order of original appointment dates, starting with customers who had appointments in March, so please wait for us to contact you," he added.

"Customers completing their Visa Application Form on GOV.UK from Sunday 26 July will be able to book an appointment as part of this process. Please watch this page for further updates."

"Your safety is our priority, so customers visiting our Visa Application Centres may be asked to observe physical distancing, undergo temperature checks or be required to wear facemasks, subject to local authority guidelines. Please note; customers must have an appointment to visit the Visa Application Centre, and we advise customers to confirm their chosen centre remains open on the day of their appointment."

