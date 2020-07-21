FM Zarif off to Moscow for bilateral talks

During his stay in Moscow, Zarif is supposed to hold talks with Russian officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi is accompanying Zarif in this visit.

Earlier, Iran Ambassador to Moscow Kazam Jalali said Zarif will deliver a message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Today is the 30th visit of Zarif to Russia in seven years, he added.

Zarif's today Moscow travel is the third in the past six months, Jalali noted.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the regional developments form the agenda of discussion between the two foreign ministers, the ambassador added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish