Analysis of Ukrainian plane black boxes underway in France

Iranian expert delegation in a joint cooperation with French team started decoding the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane on Tuesday.

They could restore FRD (Flight Data Recorder).

Decoded data will be given to Iranian delegation led by Arash Khodaie, deputy head of Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

The black boxes were taken to Paris on July 17 observing technical and security protocols under supervision of the expert teams.

After landing in Paris, the Iranian team delivered the black boxes to the French authorities and that the French police took the responsibility for their protection.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US terrorist attack against motorcade of General Qasem Soleimani, late Commander of Qods forces and his companions at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error was responsible for the air tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish