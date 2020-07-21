Aliens have come to West Asia to sell arms: Iranian embassy

The Iranian embassy made the remarks in a tweet in response to US ambassador in Kuwait who said Iran is playing an unconstructive regional role.

No country is more sympathetic to the security and stability of this region than its own countries, the Iranian embassy said.

It added that those who have come to the region from thousands of kilometers away are seeking money out of arms sales.

Those who killed popular anti-terrorism commanders of the region are playing their wicked role which will never be forgotten by the regional people, the Iranian embassy said.

In May 8, 2018, Washington withdrew from a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Iran, violating UNSCR 2231, one of the founders of which was the US itself, the embassy said, adding that it means unilateralism and wicked role in the world.

