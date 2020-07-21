Envoy says Zarif carries Iran President's message to Putin: MP

Today is the 30th visit of Zarif to Russia in seven years, Kazam Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow said at a Twitter post on Monday evening.

Zarif's today Moscow travel is the third in the past six months, Jalali wrote.

In Moscow, Zarif is due to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on regional and bilateral issues.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is also among the topics of discussion between the two foreign ministers, the diplomat said.

The envoy noted that both Iran and Russia are against US unilateral and anti-human sanctions.

The ambassador noted that Iran and Russia enjoy growing relations in serving common interests and ensuring international and regional security as top officials of both nations are determined to do so.

He added that Moscow as signatory of the JCPOA has expressed its disagreement with recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution.

The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA's requests without further delay, according to the agency's report on June 19.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said on June 30 that IAEA Board of Governors resolution that Iran should cooperate with IAEA is wrong, because Iran has already been cooperating well with the Agency which led to several verification.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish