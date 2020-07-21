Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 21

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, India to cooperate on Chabahar-Zahedan rail project

Managing Director of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Rasouli said on July 20 that Iran and India are determined to cooperate in the field of rail transport, especially the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

- US allies tired of its addiction to sanctions: Senior Iranian official

Head of the Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi referred to the EU foreign policy chief's opposition to the US' use of economic sanctions, calling it indicative of the fact that “even US allies are fed up with its obsession with sanction.”

- Iranian chess grandmaster, Swiss envoy play friendly match on World Chess Day

Iranian chess grandmaster Ehsan Qaem Maqami was invited to Swiss diplomatic mission in Tehran on the occasion of the World Chess Day (July 20) and played a “short friendly match” with Swiss ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- $1.3bn oil deal awarded to Iranian company

Iran awarded a $1.3 billion development plan to more than double oil production at the South Azadegan field, the second oil project signed this month with local companies as U.S. sanctions bar international oil companies from stepping into its energy sector.

- Haniyeh: Unified Palestine thwarts Zionist regime’s annexation

The Palestinian cause is going through its ‘most dangerous’ phase, says the head of the political bureau of the resistance movement Hamas, urging a unified position to thwart the Zionist regime’s much-condemned plan for annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank.

- Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020 Due to coronavirus

The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year due to the extraordinary conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers France Football announced on Monday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian scientists develop system for real-time diagnosis of COVID-19

Iranian researchers and scientists at the Institute of Cancer and the University of Tehran managed to develop a system for the real-time diagnosis of COVID-19.

- Indian Muslim scholars oppose government’s bid to ban Iranian movie “Muhammad”

Muslim scholars in India have opposed Maharashtra government’s attempt to prevent the release of “Muhammad, the Messenger of God”, Iranian director Majid Majidi’s 2015 movie about the childhood of the Prophet of Islam (S).

- Iran enjoys a golden generation: Afshin Ghotbi

Former Iran national football team Afshin Ghotbi says that he cannot talk about Dragan Skocic since he is not familiar with him but he is sure the Iranian players can help their team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the federation gives them the proper support and care.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Small, big caps rise in unison

The main index of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, gained 60,000 points on Monday to climb 3.2%, closing the trading session at 1,924,798 points.

- Currency and gold slump in Tehran market

Currencies took a drubbing in Tehran after rallying for seven consecutive days and the decline soon extended to gold prices.

- Nat’l price-to-rent ratio increases to all-time high

The gap between the cost of buying and renting is now at its highest level in Iran.

