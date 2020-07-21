Some 1,044 centrifuges enrich uranium at Fordow

Talking to IRNA on Monday, he said that Members of Parliament are keen on cooperation with Organization of Iran Atomic Energy to promote the country's nuclear achievements.

Abulfazl Amouei said that a number of lawmakers visited Ahmadi-Rowshan and Shahid Ali Mohammadi nuclear sites on Monday to examine latest developments in the country's nuclear activities.

At Shahid Ali Mohammadi site in Fordow, some 1,044 centrifuges in six cascades of first-generation uranium centrifuges enrich uranium by 4.5 percent, he said.

"At Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Site in Natanz, we saw first, second and fourth generation centrifuges put in the enrichment chain," Amouei said.

Currently, the process of research and development of new generations of centrifuges, including "IR 6", "IR 8" and "IR 9" centrifuges are underway, and legislators saw the activities of young nuclear scientists on research and development on the centrifuges at the site, he said.

