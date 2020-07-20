Iran increases oil output from western Karoun joint oilfields by 330,000

He wrote in a tweet late on Monday that increasing the output from the joint oilfields with neighbors and protecting the country's interests in the contracts has been a priority of the Oil Ministry.

"Our production capacity from the western fields of Karun has increased from 70,000 to 400,000 barrels per day over the past seven years," he said.

Noting that he will continue to safeguard national interests and the rights of the people, he added that he has no special interest in any foreign country.

The contract for the development of South Azadegan Oilfield was signed between Matn Company and Petropars on Monday.

Under the 30-month contract, oil extraction from Azadegan in the south will reach 320,000 barrels per day.

8072**2050

