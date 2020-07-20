Iran's chess grandmaster hails Swiss envoy’s positive view of Iran’s sport

Speaking to IRNA, Ghaem Maghami said he had been invited by Swiss ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner to discuss progress of chess activities in Iran.

Swiss diplomat had great information about Iranian chess players, he added.

He expressed happiness over the fact that Iranian chess players are well-known around the world and their performance is monitored by the international community.

Meanwhile earlier, Swiss diplomatic mission in Iran in a Twitter message said: “Why are Iranians such excellent chess players? How is it to play for a Swiss chess club? What is a grandmaster’s next challenge? Fascinating conversation + a (short) friendly match on #WorldChessDay with Iranian chess grandmaster Ehsan Ghaem-Maghami.”

The International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, the day the International Chess Federation was founded, in 1924. The idea to celebrate this day as the international chess day was proposed by UNESCO, and it has been celebrated as such since 1966, after it was established by FIDE.

