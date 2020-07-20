Iraq to coordinate with Iran in complaining against Gen. Soleimani assassination

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

In its statement which was released one day after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Baghdad, Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq said probe has started since the day of the assassination.

Iraqi body added that the judicial system has treated the assassination as a criminal act.

In his Sunday meeting with President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, Zarif discussed maintaining cooperation and synergy for following up assassination of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

Meanwhile, Zidan appreciated Iran for its stance in supporting Iraqi people and government.

Earlier, Tehran Prosecutor Ali al-Qasi Mehr said that through Interpol Iran has ordered arresting 36 US political and military officials, including President Donald Trump, who were involved in the assassination of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish