Canadian FM confirms delivery of Ukrainian plane black box by Iran

"We have received confirmation that the black boxes of Flight #PS752 have arrived in Paris where they are expected to be brought to the @BEA_Aero tomorrow morning for analysis," Philippe Champagne wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Officials from @TSBCanada [Transportation Safety Board of Canada] will be present," he added.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand had said that the process of decoding Ukrainian plane black box will start under the supervision of an Iranian team of experts in France as of July 20.

Elaborating on the measures taken with regard to the Ukrainian plane black box, Baharvand said Iran Civil Aviation Organization has made necessary correspondence with France air crash analysis organization and the final agreements have been made.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart said that Iran is ready to solve legal issues, to compensate losses on the victims of the accident and to compensate for the Ukrainian plane losses but Ukraine has not introduced any delegation yet.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US terrorist attack on motorcade of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani and his com[anions at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, and Iran reciprocated it hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

