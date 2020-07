Iranian official said that some 1,360 works had taken part in the festival contest.

The event was held in the presence of 480 artists from 74 countries.

Three other works made by Ahmadi have been nominated for the best cartoon and caricature in Iran.

One of her works was published in “Luis D'oliveira Guimaraes” Espinhal book.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish