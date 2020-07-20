Zarif confers with Iraq's KRG PM

The two sides also emphasized the need to strengthen economic and trade ties of Iran andIraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani discussed regional developments and bilateral relations.

Both sides also reviewed a range of issues, including economic relations.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

